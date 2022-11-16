LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.

The DA’s office stated that a State Trooper observed Caraballo driving a red 2002 Dodge Ram southbound on State Route 472. He was observed crossing the center line and fog line multiple times and nearly struck an oncoming vehicle,

The State Trooper conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Route 472 and Spruce Grove Road. Caraballo showed multiple indicators that he was impaired during the field sobriety tests.

The trooper ran the license plate which showed that Carabllo had a suspended driver’s license until Oct. 8 of 2081, which was also related to DUI. Caraballo had 11 previous charges of DUI since 1990, the district attorney’s office noted.

Sentencing will occur at a later date, Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Stoltzfus filed charges.