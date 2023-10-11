LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A driver crashed their vehicle after leading police on a high-speed chase throughout Lancaster County with a child inside, according to the charging documents.

Kayihza Glenn, 22, of Lancaster, is accused of accelerating faster than 125mph in a Jeep as she was trying to get away from officers who pulled her over, Mount Joy Borough police wrote in a criminal complaint. A four-year-old child was also discovered to have been inside the vehicle during the chase.

Police say they attempted to stop Glenn for not staying in her lane at the intersection of East Main Street and Cornerstone Drive in the borough around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Glenn then allegedly took off after the officer got out of his police cruiser. During the chase that ended in Lancaster City, police wrote, Glenn ignored the red and blue police lights, along with a siren.

The end of the pursuit came when Glenn crashed into another vehicle when she ran a red light, the complaint states. The driver of the vehicle suffered “substantial injuries.”

It was noted in the complaint that police had learned after taking Glenn into custody, she had an expired license.

Glenn faces numerous charges that include felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and fleeing or attempting to elude officers. She also faces a summary count of reckless driving, driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked and driving at unsafe speed.

Glenn is locked up in Lancaster County Prison unable to post her bail of $5,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 17.