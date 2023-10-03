EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Ephrata said that a child was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Ephrata Borough, Lancaster County on Monday, Oct. 2.

According to Ephrata Pollice, around 6:36 p.m., officers investigated a person struck in the 800 block of West Main Street in the borough.

Police said that a 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle after crossing the roadway without using the crosswalk and not yielding to the right-of-way traffic.

The boy was then transported to Hershey Medical Center for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.