LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have said that a child was killed in a farming accident that occurred in Lancaster County on Monday, July 24.

State Police say that they were notified around 10: 20 a.m. that a five-year-old boy sustained a serious injury in a farming accident on the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road in Little Britain Township, Lancaster County.

State Police then say that first responders arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but that the boy succumbed to his injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster Criminal Investigative Unit responded to the incident and the preliminary investigation concluded that the death was accidental. The Lancaster County Coroner assisted on the scene.

State Police say that more information will be given once it becomes available.