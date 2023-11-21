LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The city of Lancaster has announced its list of holiday events that will officially kick off the area’s holiday season.

Mayor’s Tree Lighting- Nov. 24th

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place in Penn Square. Because of the event, there will be street closures in place. The 40-foot Norway Spruce was donated by a Mount Joy resident. To see the full list of street closures, click here.

Small Business Saturday- Nov. 25

A full list of participating businesses can be found by clicking here.

Tuba Christmas- Dec. 1

Beginning at 8 p.m. tuba players will be in Ewell Plaza playing classic holiday songs.

Menorah Lightings- Dec. 7 – 14

The public menorah in Penn Square each evening at 5:30, except from Dec. 8 when it will be lit at 4 p.m.

Santa in the City- Dec. 8, 9, & 16

Santa, escorted by the Lancaster City Bureaus of Fire and Police, will visit downtown and neighborhoods. Click here for details on Santa’s schedule.

Holiday Arts Market- Dec. 8

From 5 p.m. to 8 pm., Ewell Plaza will be home to an inaugural outdoor holiday arts market featuring local artisans, visits with Santa, food trucks, and organizations.

Lancaster Shops Late- Dec. 8

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster City’s shops, boutiques, and more stay open late into the night. Click here for a list of businesses that will be open during the event.

Light Up Southeast- Dec. 8

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., residents can colorful displays along the South Duke Street Mall.