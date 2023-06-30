(WHTM) — The City of Lancaster is looking for an artist or team of artists to commission for the painting of a sidewalk mosaic in a courtyard on the Plum Street roundabout.

Construction of a permanent roundabout at the intersection of North Plum and East New Streets and Park Avenue is set to begin August 30 and be completed by June 2024. Currently there is a temporary roundabout in place.

The mosaic will be part of several amenities that are planned to accompany the roundabout. Others include vegetated curbing, foliage and street furniture.

Artists are preferred to reside in or near Lancaster. Non-local artists can also apply and will be asked to provide hands-on experience to one local artist during the process.

The deadline to submit a proposal for the mosaic is July 17. For more information on the selection process and how to apply visit the city’s website.