LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Clinic for Special Children recently began construction on a newer-bigger, $6.2 million facility in Lancaster County.

The Clinic for Special Children, founded in 1989, is a medical and scientific, 501 (C)(3) charitable organization, that specializes in treating genetic and complex medical disorders in children and adults, according to their website. Approximately 90% of their patients are Amish and Mennonite individuals. Most patients do not have health insurance. The clinic currently serves 1,252 patients.

The new facility is expected to be three times larger than their current facility in Strasburg, and according to the Executive Director of the Clinic for Special Children, Adam Heaps, site work on the new facility just started on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Site work on the new facility is expected to take 15 weeks.

According to Heaps, their current location in Strasburg has officially been outgrown, and the clinic is unable to expand upon their current location due to having no available, purchasable land. The new 25,500 square foot facility will accommodate necessary improvements, such as:

Expanded parking lot

Additional staff office spaces

More examination rooms

The Clinic for Special Children’s new facility is being paid for by donations through a capital campaign, with the goal being to raise $12.5 million for the entire project. Though the new facility itself will only cost $6.2 million, additional funds are needed for the land, equipment, furniture, etc., according to Heaps. To date, the clinic has raised $6.4 million coming from 1,570 different donations, gifts, and pledges.

The general contractor for the new facility is Hoover Building Specialists – the project is located off of Rt. 340, near Hatville Rd. in Leacock Township. According to Heap, an official postal address has not yet been assigned to the new location.

The Clinic for Special Children will remain at their current Strasburg location until construction of the new facility is completed. According to Heaps, they expect construction of the new facility to be completed by Spring 2024.