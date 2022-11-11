COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia, Lancaster County has been charged with multiple sexual assault charges.

According to Columbia Police, on Oct. 25 a detective with the Columbia Police Department filed charges against 47 year old John Wakefield Jr. after an investigation into allegations that Wakefield J.r was sexually abusing a girl in his care.

During the investigation, police learned that the sexual abuse suffered by the victim has been occurring for approximately eight months. Video evidence was also obtained that corroborated the victim’s statements.

The victim told police that the abuse occurred more times than she could count.

Wakefield Jr. was arranged before Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on the following charges.

Felony count of statutory sexual assault

Felony count of aggravated indecent assault

Felony count of endangering the welfare of children

Felony count orruption of a minor

Misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

Wakefield Jr. was released on $50,000 unsecured bail and a preliminary hearing is pending.

Anyone with credible information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Detective Matt Leddy at 717-684-7735, extension 7210.