COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Comcast announced the completion of their expansion to more than 160 homes and businesses in Colerain Township. This adds to Comcast’s ongoing investment in Lancaster County and throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania.

These new Lancaster County residents have access to the full suite of Xfinity residential and Comcast Business services.

“We are proud to have the chance to be a part of bringing increased connectivity to the residents of Colerain Township and Lancaster County,” said Toni Murphy, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Keystone Region. “Having access to a reliable network that delivers speed, security and functionality is a game changer when it comes to our day-to-day lives – making everything from ordering school supplies, to applying for jobs, or connecting with family that much easier and better.”

Residents can click here to see if they are included in the expansion project.

Residential customers can take advantages of Internet products such as Supersonic WiFi, Advanced Security, Powerful Connection, Unprecedented Control, Xfinity Mobile, and Ultimate Entertainment.

From 2017-2021 Comcast invested nearly $20 billion to evolve and grow its national network and has built 50,00 new route miles of fiber into its network. Many of these new areas have been in central and eastern Pennsylvania.