LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to PennDOT, concrete pavement repairs are scheduled for next week on Route 283 westbound in East Hempfield Township.

Work is set to begin Monday, September 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday, September 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work will be on Route 283 westbound between Spooky Nook Road (Route 4001/Salunga Exit) and Route 230 (Mount Joy Exit.)

During work hours the right travel lane will be closed.

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution and consider an alternative route or plan extra time for their travels.