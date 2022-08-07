SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to county officials, the crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Strasburg Road and Hidden Hollow Drive in the township.

Lancaster County Online Dispatch has confirmed that this accident involved entrapment.

According to the Lancaster County Forensic Center, 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg, Chester County was killed during the two-vehicle crash.

Photo: Lancaster County Forensic Center

Photo: Lancaster County Forensic Center

In a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Mullen was traveling east on Strasburg Road. He swerved into the path of a car driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams. Mullen impacted Williams’ front driver-side tire. Mullen then continued eastbound in the westbound lane, turning counterclockwise.

Mullen traveled 78 feet before impacting a utility pole. After the impact, the car rolled before coming to a stop.

Life-saving measures were performed on Mullen but he died at the scene. Williams was not injured in the crash. The cause and manner of Mullen’s death are currently pending.