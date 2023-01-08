MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County

According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.

Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed with abc27 that a man has died and the death is being called suspicious.

The investigation into the death is ongoing at this time, and no other information has been released.