LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County has had its fair share of ballot errors in the past, but it is adding Phoenix Graphics of Rochester, New York to come in to print its in-person, election day ballots.

“I think vendors are more key now to the kind of work we require here in Pennsylvania,” county commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

In May 2021 it was unscannable ballots. Lancaster got rid of that printing company.

Last year, the county hired its current vendor NPC, yet it had the same misfortune.

“We did have a little issue a couple of years ago when [NPC] first started. They owned up to it and said ‘Hey we made a mistake,'” D’Agostino said.

More mistakes followed.

This May, ballots said “vote for one” in a race where you could vote for two candidates. Just recently, instructions saying to put your ballot in a white secrecy envelope were yellow.

However, D’Agostino wants to assure voters that the change does not correlate.

“This is a routine going out for proposals for work that we need to have done,” he said.

Phoenix was the lowest bidder, but more than that went into the county’s decision to bring them on board.

“The two counties about our size if not larger are using them currently and are doing a good job,” D’Agostino said.

The county will retain NPC as its vendor for mail-in ballots, but how will adding Phoenix affect the counting of votes?

“Having two different vendors doesn’t make much difference to our staff because we are already looking at as two different processes in the office,” D’Agostino said.

Phoenix’s contract with the county is a one-year deal. Its first printing will be for the primary in April.