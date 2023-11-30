LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County Commissioners revealed their preliminary budget for 2024 with taxes staying put.

“We’re looking at an 11th straight year with no tax increase. That’s first and foremost, taking care of our taxpayers,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

D’Agostino says the proposed budget is balanced, and it was spearheaded by three members of the county’s budget services team.

That team put together a $182.6 million general fund budget.

“Our team has done a really good job of streamlining, looking at ways to bring expenses down. We are only looking at a 1% increase in expenses over last year’s budget,” D’Agostino said.

He says he’s not worried about ARPA funds not being around down the road.

While he is not overly concerned, inflation catches his eye.

“Over the past year we have seen those inflationary pressures,” D’Agostino said.

That can affect staffing levels; however, D’Agostino says county employee levels have returned to pre-Covid numbers.

That’s leading to a $4 million increase in payroll and fringe benefits in 2024.

“We are back to where we were during that time period now. Yes, we’ve had to increase wages like every other business or organization to deal with the current environment. That’s a good thing,” he said.

The county will pay $19 million towards outstanding debt. That’s $2 million less than this year.

D’Agostino believes the county has done a great job of putting itself in a favorable position.

There will be a public meeting on December 12th at 6 p.m. where people can listen to the budget plan and provide input.

The meeting will be held at the Lancaster County Government Office.