LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Lancaster County has caused over 1,000 residents to lose power.

According to the PPL Outage map, there are 1,135 customers affected due to a vehicle accident in the Roseville area of the county.

PPL states that the estimated repair time and when customers should have the power turned back on is around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

No word on any injuries sustained from the crash that caused the outage at this time.