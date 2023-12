LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A road in Lancaster County is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Day.

According to 511pa, a crash on Wabank Road has it closed between Gable Park Road and Bean Hill Road as of 1:27 p.m. Monday.

Details of the crash are still limited, and it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or how many vehicles are involved.