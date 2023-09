(WHTM) — A crash has shut down a portion of US Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County.

According to 511pa, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: PA 441 – Columbia/Marietta and the Prospect Road exit. All lanes are closed as of 8:38 a.m.

No word on when the road will reopen or if there are any injuries associated with the crash.