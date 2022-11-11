EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10.

According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.

A preliminary investigation showed that a black 2017 Ford Edge was attempting to cross over East Main Street from a stop sign on South Maple Avenue. The car was struck by a black Honda motorcycle. The motorcycle impacted the right front passenger door of the Ford Edge.

The vehicle was driven by a 64-year-old man from Leola. The motorcycle was operated by a 34-year-old man from Lancaster. The man riding the motorcycle was wearing a full-face helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the Ford Edge was not injured.

The 100 block of both East and West Main Street was closed until 8:30 pm.