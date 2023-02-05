LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon

According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Police department, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.

Traffic was getting around the accident by using the far left lane of the highway while crews cleared the accident scene. The road was fully reopened around 2:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Hickey stated that one person was taken to the hospital as they were complaining of pain. Their condition is not known at this time. The crash is under investigation, according to police.