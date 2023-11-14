SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down a road in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), around 7 a.m., troopers were notified of a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries at the intersection of Pine Creek Drive and Route 41 in Sadsbury Township.

As of 8:15 a.m., the Lancaster Patrol Unit and PSP Troop J Forensic Service Unit are currently on the scene investigating the crash. The road will be shut down for an extended period, according to State Police.

There is no word on how many injuries occurred or when the road will reopen at this time.