LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews in Lancaster County were on the scene of a two-alarm fire during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 31.

According to Chief Scott Little with Manheim Township Fire Rescue, crews were called to the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike near Lancaster Metal Manufacturing around 5:10 a.m. When crews arrived, they were met with an active fire scene. The fire was then upgraded to two alarms for additional personnel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Little stated that no one was injured in the fire and that the fire scene was cleared around 9 a.m.

Photo: Mountville Fire Company No. 1

Photo: Mountville Fire Company No. 1

Photo: Mountville Fire Company No. 1

Photo: Mountville Fire Company No. 1

Photo: Mountville Fire Company No. 1

Photo: Mountville Fire Company No. 1

The Manheim Township Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.