EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire at a warehouse in Lancaster County caused Hazmat and The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) crews to be called on Friday, March 3.

According to the Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were sent to the 200 block of Stauffer Road in East Earl Township for a reported building fire. When crews arrived on the scene they found a one-story shop with smoke emanating from all sides of the building.

During the fire, crews saw several small explosions and rainbow-colored flames. The fire department states that it was later learned that the shop housed lithium ion and lithium polymer batteries of all sizes.

The department states that Lancaster County Haz Mat was requested to the scene for metering and assistance with material disposal.

Crews were on the scene until 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning with assistance from Haz Mat teams from Lancaster Co. & Lebanon Co. on mitigation and from the Dept. of Environmental Protection.

The contents of the building have been placed into dumpsters and moved into a field across the road from the address and away from other structures.

These dumpsters will continue to burn for several days up to a few weeks. Stauffer Rd remains closed to through traffic due to shrapnel and debris being thrown from the dumpsters, according to the department.

The department states there is no immediate health risk to the public from the burning dumpsters. Haz Mat & DEP officials will be monitoring the scene over the next few days.