EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews in Lancaster County were on the scene of a fuel spill Saturday night.

The spill occurred not far from Dutch Wonderland in East Lampeter Township. The Captain of Lafayette Fire Company said shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, a tractor-trailer had a major mechanical failure which caused a rupture of fuel lines.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Diesel fuel was leaking into the storm drain in the area.

“The fire department and hazmat teams were on the site, they plugged the leak and now we’re trying to work on getting the spilled fuel picked up with oil dry and opening the storm drains so the hazmat teams can get in and get the oil in the storm drains stopped before it gets to any tributaries,” Brett Fassnacht of Lafayette Fire Company said.

Crews were able to stop the leak and around 50 gallons of fuel was spilled.