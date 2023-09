LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Residents of a Lancaster County borough were asked to monitor their water use Tuesday.

There was a major water main break near the area of South Market Street Bridge in Elizabethtown borough but it has been fixed, the Elizabethtown Area Water Authority said in a Facebook post.

A large amount of water was lost because of the break and customers were asked to reduce their usage as crews worked to fix the break.