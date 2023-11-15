LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Time is winding down on finalizing the 2024 budget. Property taxes will not increase for next year.

The first time in about a decade according to Mayor Danene Sorace. Some positions may be eliminated to get breathing room in the budget.

But Mayor Sorace feels uneasy about funds.

Mayor Sorace said, “Definitely not in a good spot which is part of what I’ve been talking about for years which is the city’s structural deficit. that deficit exists but for the federal funds we received through the American Rescue Plan’s act as well as the use of reserves we would be facing more significant cuts.”

The city council will make a decision on the budget in December.