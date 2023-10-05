LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A tragic incident occurred in Lancaster County where a child lost their life after being left inside a locked vehicle.

The District Attorney’s Office has pressed charges against the mother, Emily Weaver, aged 32, from Columbia. The charges include felony counts of murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child as outlined in court documents.

According to the investigators, an unresponsive child was found Wednesday, Oct. 5, in a locked vehicle along the 4300 block of Fairview Road in West Hempfield Township.

On Wednesday, October 5, an unresponsive child was discovered inside a locked vehicle on Fairview Road in West Hempfield Township. Upon arrival, authorities confirmed that the child was beyond assistance. It was revealed through witness statements that the child had been left unattended inside the locked vehicle with closed windows; however, the exact duration remains unknown.

Tragically, the child’s cause of death was attributed to environmental exposure by the coroner’s office. Furthermore, investigators determined that the interior temperature of the vehicle exceeded 80 degrees due to direct sunlight exposure.

Following an inquiry conducted by West Hempfield Township Police, Lancaster County Detective Bureau, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Weaver was formally charged.

As part of the investigation, the section of Fairview Road where the incident occurred was cordoned off for approximately eight hours to facilitate the thorough examination of the scene by officials