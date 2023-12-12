LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams has ruled that three officers who shot at and critically injured a man in Lancaster city last month were justified.

“Arriving officers were met with gunfire by this defendant, and despite being told approximately eight times to drop his weapon, the suspect refused to do so and repeatedly raised the rifle while pointing it in the direction of responding officers,” Adams said in a release about the ruling. “The officers’ use of deadly force was entirely and objectively reasonable as they fired in self-defense and in defense of the other officers who were in danger.”

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the incident started at around 4:40 a.m. on November 29 on the 100 block of Hershey Avenue when Lancaster city police officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident with shots fired.

The DA’s office says, 40-year-old William Oneill can be heard on the call saying he was “going to war,” and the caller states that Oneill had gone outside with an AR-15 rifle and had fired multiple shots.

According to the DA, two officers arrived at the residence around 4:46 a.m. and heard one of Oneill’s gunshots. The DA said police car video showed the Oneill was on the back porch when the officers arrived.

Immediately after one of the officers exited the car, according to the DA, Oneill began to fire his weapon in their direction.

According to the DA, the officers then took cover behind the car and Oneill began walking toward them, refusing to comply with the officers’ commands to drop his weapon.

The DA said Oneill instead walking towards the front yard towards a third officer who was positioned about 162 feet up the street.

After not complying with the third officer’s commands to drop his gun, according to the DA, Oneill began to raise his weapon towards the third officer.

That’s when, the DA says, the third fired at Oneill to protect his own life, and the first two officers also fired to protect the third officer.

According to the DA, Oneill was hit approximately three to four times and fell to the ground, dropping his weapon.

The DA said other officers then arrived, approached Oneill, and rendered aid.

An examination by the Lancaster County Forensic team revealed an empty shell casing in the rear porch area, another empty shell casing in the side yard area, and a live round in the side yard area of the residence.

Oneill weapon was identified as a Ruger AR-556 rifle. The rifle was loaded with 26 additional rounds and had a live round stuck in the chamber.

DA’s Office will not name the officers are not being charged with a crime.

According t the DA, Oneill is still hospitalized and is in critical condition. He is pending arraignment on the criminal charges against him which include: