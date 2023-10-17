(WHTM) – Dancing with the Stars: Live! will visit Pennsylvania five times during its 2024 tour, including one stop in the Midstate.

The show features world-renowned dancers featured on the ABC show Dancing with the Stars, including Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

On Jan. 20, 2024, the tour will stop at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem. It returns with a show in Williamsport on Jan. 23 at the Community Arts Center and Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 24.

The Midstate will host the tour on Jan. 27 at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster. The final Pennsylvania tour stop will be in Erie at the Warner Theatre on Jan. 31.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” go on sale to the public on Friday, October 20

online on the tour’s website. You can also check your local box office.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs live on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on abc27, Disney+, and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.