LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a death that occurred in the city.

According to Police, on Monday, Oct. 16 at around 3:44 a.m. officers discovered a person lying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Prince Street.

Police then determined that the individual was beyond medical help and was pronounced dead shortly after they were discovered. They have also released that the victim was 17 years old and a resident of Manheim Township.

Police note that there were no indications of foul play and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The Bureau of Police said they will provide updates if there is additional information to be released to the public.