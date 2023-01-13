LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man allegedly stole 15 videos games valuing at nearly $850 from a Target in Lancaster. It was later found he had attempted to or has stolen nearly $30,000 in merchandise from several Target stores.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, 27-year-old Juan Hernandez-Bedolla of Delaware was charged with retail theft and possession of a controlled substance after he was found to be in possession of 15 video games that he allegedly stole from the Target located on the Fruitville Pike in Lancaster.

A witness at Target was watching the store surveillance footage and saw that Hernandez-Bedolla was collecting video games and other items throughout the store. Hernandez-Bedolla passed all points of sale and exited the store with paying, police say.

An officer arrived on the scene, detaining and searching Hernandez-Bedolla. Police found that suspected oxycodone pills were to be in Hernandez-Bedolla’s possession. A total of 15 video games valuing at $849.85 were recovered from Hernandez-Bedolla as well, police say.

According to police, Hernandez-Bedolla was found to have prior retail theft convictions. A compilation of the Target Case File on Hernandez-Bedolla was provided and it showed that he had stolen or attempted to steal a grand total of $29,699 worth of merchandise across several Target stores.

A criminal complaint was filed against Hernandez-Bedolla, and he is committed with a $25,000 bail.