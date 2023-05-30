LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Aging has announced there is a delivery delay of the Senior farmers market Nutrition Vouchers for the whole state of Pennsylvania.

The department states that previously announced June dates for the ten distribution locations in Lancaster County are now postponed. New distribution dates will be announced once the vouchers are delivered.

For those who would like to be notified by email of the new dates, you are asked to click here to sign up.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides WIC recipients and low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from approved farmers in Pennsylvania.