LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An update on a demolition project at Millersville University.

The demolition process has begun on four old houses once used for office space. They were called Allegheny, Armstrong, Dauphin and Susquehanna.

The university says, with the bigger and better buildings they’ve got now they don’t need those houses anymore.

On Jan. 2, the university allowed State Police and a local fire company to use them for training before this demolition process.

“Over the course of time, the university has expanded and built larger buildings,” emergency management professor Duane Hagelgans said. “They started to figure out that these smaller buildings were not useful anymore. The cost of maintaining and up-keeping them really outweighed the benefit.”

Spring semester kicks off Tuesday for students.