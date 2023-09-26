LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Discover Lancaster has launched a beer and wine trail that showcases many local breweries and wineries across Lancaster County.

The Craft and Cork Trail allows anyone over the age of 21 years old to explore historic breweries, scenic wineries, and vineyards as well as distilleries. There are 37 stops on the trail.

The trail allows you to check into these participating venues and receive prizes along the way. According to Discover Lancaster, these prizes include the following:

Cork Screw & Bottle Opener – Unlock rich flavors of Lancaster County’s finest craft beer and wine with this bottle opener.

– Unlock rich flavors of Lancaster County’s finest craft beer and wine with this bottle opener. Blanket – Whether you’re rooting for your team from the stands or having an outdoor picnic, this blanket is perfect for keeping you cozy this season.

– Whether you’re rooting for your team from the stands or having an outdoor picnic, this blanket is perfect for keeping you cozy this season. Pint Glass – Cheers to you! Enjoy an ice-cold beverage of your choosing in this specially branded pint glass.

The trial is free and delivered to you by way of email or text. Prizes can be picked up at the Discover Lancaster Vistors Center.

You are given a mobile passport that gives you a collection of restaurants, breweries wineries, and distilleries offering deals and discounts to redeem during each visit. This passport will be instantly delivered to your phone and will be immediately ready for use. There is no need to download an app and the pass can be saved to your phone’s home screen.

When you visit a business, you will present your phone to the attendant or staff member to redeem the discounts. Make sure location services are turned on to check in via GPS to count towards your prizes.

More information and a link to sign up can be found here.