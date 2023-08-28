LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department and Manheim Fire Department responded on August 24 to a vehicle fire near 1200 Lancaster Road in Penn Township.

When they arrived at the scene, police learned that a trolly that they say was owned and operated by Kreider Dairy Farms was conducting a tour when the driver noticed a fire/malfunction in the engine compartment.

Photo courtesy Northern Lancaster County Police Department

Police say the driver and approximately two dozen visitors were then evacuated from the trolly and the fire was extinguished by the Manheim Fire Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No injuries were reported and police say the exact cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The Northern Lancaster County Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (717)733-0965 or contact the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.