CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Some ducklings in Lancaster County had a rough start to their week.

According to the Lincoln Fire Company Station 16, just before 9 a.m. on Monday, April 17, the fire company was dispatched to Constitution Drive in Clay Township because several ducklings fell into a storm drain.

The crew was able to lift the drain gate to retrieve all the ducklings.

After being rescued, the little ducklings were returned to their mother and continued to waddle their way through the neighborhood.