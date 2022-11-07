LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland on Monday announced the return of Dutch Winter Wonderland, complete with a revamped light show.

The Royal Light Show will take place in the meadow between the Monorail station, Merlin’s Marketplace, and Dragon’s Fire BBQ, allowing guests to walk directly through the action of the show, according to a release from Dutch Wonderland. More than 30,000 lights will be set to dance in sync with seasonal music.

“Walkin’ through Dutch Winter Wonderland” will include magical light displays, more than 20 festive rides, seasonal treats, visits with Santa Claus, and more.

“The refresh to Dutch Winter Wonderland’s Royal Light Show will immerse guests in the holiday spirit more than ever before,” said James Paulding, general manager. “Being recognized as one of 2021’s Best Theme Park Holiday Events has inspired us to make Dutch Winter Wonderland even better this year.”

According to the release, Dutch Wonderland has been nominated again as a 10 Best Theme Park Holiday Event. If you are interested in voting for your favorite holiday event, you can vote here. Voting will close on Dec. 5.

The holiday event is set to begin on Nov. 19. Tickets can be purchased online here. Tickets are $19.99 until Nov. 16, then the price will go back up to $44.99.

Dutch Wonderland is also a Toys for Tots location. Any child who brings a new, unwrapped toy donation for Toys for Tots on opening day will receive a complimentary admission ticket, which is valid any day of Dutch Winter Wonderland.