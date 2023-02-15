LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that the park will be adding a new ride, hosting a new Easter event, introducing new park entertainment, as well as expanding food offerings.

“As we celebrate 60 years of family memories, we’re heading into the most exciting phase in our history,” Dutch Wonderland General Manager James Paulding said. “Our new ride, Easter event, show, and enhanced retail and food locations will help us elevate family bonding opportunities through magical experiences that put kids at the center of it all.”

Starting April 1, Dutch Wonderland will host their “Eggcellent Easter Celebration.” The park states the event will feature larger-than-life Easter eggs and thousands of blooming spring flowers throughout the park.

A brand new character will join Duke the dragon for the celebration, named Tuft! He will be the park’s very own Easter bunny and be meeting guests throughout the Easter celebration, which will operate every weekend in April.

Also coming to the park is the Topsy Turvey Tea Party, a new ride that claims to put a royal spin on a theme park classic. Guests decide how to ride the attraction, and it is scheduled to open between Sky Fighter and the entrance to Duke’s Lagoon water play area.

Also premiering for the 2023 season are new, original shows for guests of all ages to enjoy. A new show called Talent Show Turmoil will debut, as well as new shows for the Summer season, and Happy Hauntings coming to the park.

Paired with a new funnel cake stand to open this summer, enhancements to retail offerings, and other surprises to come in the future, Dutch Wonderland’s 60th season will be one to remember, according to the park.