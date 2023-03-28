LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Kid-friendly theme park Dutch Wonderland opens for the season on Saturday, April 1.

“Our long-running seasonal events, Happy Hauntings, and Dutch Winter Wonderland, have always been fan favorites,” said James Paulding, Dutch Wonderland General Manager. “Knowing how much our guests enjoy them, our historic 60th Birthday season was the perfect time to begin making new memories with this unique, celebratory Easter event. We cannot wait for our guests to hop into the opening day with us!”

The park states that everyone who visits the park during the grand opening weekend will receive a commemorative pin, which has been a long-running opening tradition at the park. The park is planning to introduce five all-new pins this year, one for every weekend of the Eggcellent Easter Celebration.

As quoted in the release, the following new offerings are coming to the park for the 2023 season.

Topsy Turvy Tea Party – A new attraction, the kingdom’s spin on the classic teacup ride, will open this season. Spin fast, spin slow, or just sit back and relax – guests can decide how to ride. It’s all lights, colors, smiles, and laughs as guests circle the giant teapot.

– A new attraction, the kingdom’s spin on the classic teacup ride, will open this season. Spin fast, spin slow, or just sit back and relax – guests can decide how to ride. It’s all lights, colors, smiles, and laughs as guests circle the giant teapot. Talent Show Turmoil – Debuting this weekend, the new puppet show tells the story of Brady, who’s nervous about an upcoming talent show. Brady learns, with the help of his friends, that with hard work anything is possible.

– Debuting this weekend, the new puppet show tells the story of Brady, who’s nervous about an upcoming talent show. Brady learns, with the help of his friends, that with hard work anything is possible. Castle Gift Shop – Dutch Wonderland’s iconic castle gift shop has undergone a full transformation leading into the 2023 season. The experience features new theming throughout, plus new photo opportunities, a fudge stand, and more.

Dutch Wonderland’s iconic castle gift shop has undergone a full transformation leading into the 2023 season. The experience features new theming throughout, plus new photo opportunities, a fudge stand, and more. Funnel Cake Shop – Slated to open this summer, the new food location will feature delicious fried treats throughout the season.

The park is celebrating its 60th birthday this season. For more information regarding the park, click here.

The Eggcelent Easter Celebration will run every weekend in April and also includes Monday, April 10. The star of this all-new holiday event will be Tuft, Dutch Wonderland’s very own Easter Bunny, who hops into the kingdom for one-of-a-kind family photos through April 30.