LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A big day at Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County as it unveils its fall and winter events.

The park is celebrating its 60th birthday and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding stopped by Friday to announce Halloween and Christmas themes for the park this year. Happy Hauntings and Dutch Winter Wonderland.

“Holiday seasons are all about being with your family and making those memorable moments. that’s our core value and our mission. we want families to be able to come to Dutch Wonderland, go to happy hauntings have some family spooky fun together, and then enjoying the magical experience of Dutch Winter Wonderland,” Gene Petriello of Dutch Wonderland said.

Happy Hauntings begins Sept. 30th and Dutch Winter Wonderland begins Nov. 18th.