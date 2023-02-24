MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Egyptian, middle-eastern style restaurant named Koshary Station is officially opening its doors next week in Millersville.

The new Koshary Station is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo named Radwa Matar and Mohamed Ibrahim. According to Radwa, she grew up in Egypt before moving to the U.S. 16 years ago.

Radwa first lived in Lancaster City prior to relocating to the Millersville area just three years ago.

Since 2021, Radwa has been sharing her Egyptian-style cuisine with local communities all around Lancaster County through various farmers’ markets, flea markets, parades, and her private catering business.

Specifically, Radwa’s creations have been served at:

Manor Market

Lititz Farmers Market

Millersville Parade

Back on August 20, 2022, Radwa secured a restaurant location on 4 S. Prince Street in Millersville, Lancaster County the new space has the capability to seat up to 22 people at once.

The unique Egyptian-style menu will feature a variety of options, which includes Radwa’s specialty called Koshary, which is mixed pasta, rice, lentils, and chickpeas topped with homemade spiced tomato sauce and caramelized onions. According to Radwa, this dish is what inspired the name of her and her husband’s soon-to-be restaurant.

To see what else the Koshary Station will have to offer, click here to view their menu!

“[Cooking] is my hobby, it’s always been my husband and I’s dream to open our own restaurant,” Radwa said.

Upon its grand opening, the Koshary Station’s hours of operation will be:

Monday – Saturday //11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Koshary Station is set to have its grand opening this coming Monday, Feb. 27.