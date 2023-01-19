EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police Department say eight people have been charged in connection to a robbery that left one person hospitalized.

According to police, the incident took place on the 1100 block of Steinments Road in Ephrata Township on Dec. 22, 2022.

Police responded to a home at approximately 8:33 p.m. for a reported assault that had just occurred. One person was transported to a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident

Police say a TV was stolen during the incident.

The following people have been charged according to the Ephrata Police Department:

Timothy Secret Kauffman, 21, of Harrisonburg, VA was charged with one count each of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Kauffman was unable to post bail and was taken to Lancaster County Prison.

John David Kauffman, 19, of Lancaster, PA was charged with one count each of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Trespass. Kauffman was released on unsecured bail.

Grace Margaret Aumen, 19, of Elverson, Pa. was charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Aumen was released on unsecured bail.

Jadon James Lapp, 18, of Leola, Pa. was charged with one count of Robbery. He was unable to post bail and was committed to Lancaster County Prison.

Police charged Derek Andrew Fox, 21, of Narvon, Pa. was charged with one count each of Robbery and Criminal Trespass. Fox was released on unsecured bail.

Michael Shane Eby, 18, of Broadway, Va. was charged with one count each of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Criminal Trespass. He was unable to post bail and was taken to Lancaster County Prison.

Jesse Luis Ginder, 18, of Leola, Pa. was charged with one count each of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Criminal Trespass. Ginder has not been arraigned at this time.