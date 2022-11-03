LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive.

According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county.

The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by almost 10%, impacting about 2,200 customers in the county.

LNP says a residential PPL customer paying the new Price to Compare will see the price of their electricity supply increase about $22 per month based on the average use of 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.