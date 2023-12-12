LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – When owner Kristin Cunningham and her husband Ed decided to open, ‘The Spot Hometown Deli’ they knew they wanted it to be a place that would have a positive impact on the community.

“It’s really it changed my life in so many ways,” said employee Michael Bishop.

Michael Bishop says he has been struggling to find a job.

“I actually have a criminal background, a criminal history and had been having trouble finding work,” said Bishop.

Until he came across, ‘The Spot Hometown Deli’ on South Market Street in Elizabethtown.

They hire those who might not be able to get a job because they are in recovery, don’t have an employment history, are homeless or have a criminal record.

“I was surprised when I got the job. To be perfectly honest, just because you’re you get so used to being told no and things like that. But it was exciting,” said Bishop.

“They need somebody to believe in them and to give them a chance and ignore that past and let them continue and grow and just live. So, and it’s amazing, you know, the people who are here and you’ve got some of the hardest workers in the world with the biggest heart,” said employee Laura Reed.

“He really is one of our star employees. A lot of our homemade dressings are Mikey’s recipes. A lot of our homemade salads and soups. And we actually have some customers who will call and ask us who made the pasta salad? And if Mikey made the pasta salad, they specifically will come in to get it because they like his recipe for the pasta salad,” said general manager Ed Cunningham.

Cunningham says they currently have five employees and he’s noticed the personal and professional impact that’s changing their lives.

“Some of the folks who we hired who have worked on getting their driver’s license back. We’ve helped them get through family situations, help them find stable housing,” said Cunningham.

One employee is getting ready to start culinary classes.

“He had been in prison, and he worked in the kitchen in the prison, and then he came here and got a job with us. And now he is looking at taking culinary classes. So that he can move on and get a better chef job,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham says they do prioritize hiring people who live in the community.

