DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The warning system that is in place for the Constellation Energy Generation Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County will be tested.

According to a release, the test is scheduled for Thursday, May 11. During the test, which will begin around 10 a.m., a brief tone will sound which will be followed by “this is a test, this is a test.” The test should last around 2 minutes.

In the event of a real emergency, a tone will sound, followed by the words, “This is an emergency, please move to higher ground, this is an emergency, please move to higher ground.”

No action by any local or county emergency organization or by the public is needed for the test.

The system has been designed to warn the residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowago Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run. The system is sounded every three months each year at around 10 a.m.