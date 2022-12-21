EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police, ambulances, emergency medical technicians, and firefighters responded to an apartment fire with entrapment on Tuesday evening.

According to police, on Dec. 20 at 7:22 p.m., the Ephrata Police Department, Ephrata Ambulance, Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, and local mutual aid fire departments were dispatched to an apartment building fire with entrapment.

The apartment building is located in the 300 Block of West Main Street in Ephrata Borough.

Police say that the first arriving police officer and firefighter assisted a resident with pulling his roommate from the smoke-charged first-floor apartment. The resident was transported by Ephrata Ambulance to Lancaster General Health – Penn Medicine for treatment.

The fire department contained the fire to the room of origin and the damage was estimated at $10,000, according to police.

Most of the contents that were located on the first-floor apartment were damaged by smoke, police say.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Ephrata Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.