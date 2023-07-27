EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An award of $488,816 was given to the rehabilitation of the Ephrata Cloister in Lancaster County by the National Park Service, announced yesterday by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC.)

Nearly $10 million in grants have been awarded in 14 states and the Ephrata Cloister is just one of 20 grants across those 14 states.

The funding is from the second round of the Sesquicentennial Grant Program which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

“The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is thrilled to be awarded this grant for Ephrata Cloister,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery. “The funds will be used to repair and preserve this unique monastic settlement whose varied history includes serving as a hospital for nearly 260 American soldiers during the Revolutionary War, some of whom rest in the Mount Zion cemetery overlooking the historic grounds.”

In 1732, many German immigrants that fled religious persecution in Europe founded the Ephrata Cloister.

While at the Ephrata Cloister, they would practice a lifestyle of discipline and self-deprivation.

The grant will support the preservation of the architecture at the Ephrata Cloister through the rehabilitation of exterior components on six of the 18th-century buildings that include the repair, replacement, and protective finish of hand-hewn wood siding and side-lap shingle roofs.

The PHMC administers 23 of the state-owned Pennsylvania Trail sites, this includes the Ephrata Cloister.