EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Ephrata has been arrested after he barricaded himself and allegedly threatened to shoot officers during a dispute in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 13.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road at around 2 a.m. They found that 52-year-old Kevin Martin was allegedly involved in an altercation with a woman at his residence. The woman sustained visible injury and complained of severe pain.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

As officers were arriving on the scene, Martin locked himself inside a bedroom and allegedly threatened to shoot two of the officers. The release stated as Martin was making this threat, officers heard the sound of two different firearms being loaded.

The officers, as well as the woman, exited the residence and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to assist.

Martin surrendered peacefully at around 8:30 a.m. and was arrested at that time. Martin was charged with simple assault and two counts of terroristic threats. He was transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment where is waiting to be arraigned on the charges.

Martin is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.