EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Ephrata has been recently charged with aggravated assault and public drunkenness as a result of an incident that occurred on Friday, Sept. 30.
According to police, 40-year-old, Eric Oberly was attempting to go through the check-in process at the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Oberly allegedly squared off against an Ephrata Police officer during this time and proceeded to push past the officer.
Oberly then allegedly performed a palm strike, which hit the officer in the eye.
Oberly was transported to the Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. He is innocent until he is proven guilty in a court of law.