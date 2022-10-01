EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Ephrata has been recently charged with aggravated assault and public drunkenness as a result of an incident that occurred on Friday, Sept. 30.

According to police, 40-year-old, Eric Oberly was attempting to go through the check-in process at the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Oberly allegedly squared off against an Ephrata Police officer during this time and proceeded to push past the officer.

Oberly then allegedly performed a palm strike, which hit the officer in the eye.

Oberly was transported to the Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. He is innocent until he is proven guilty in a court of law.