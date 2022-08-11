EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Ephrata have said that a man assaulted four hospital employees at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

According to Ephrata Police, 21-year-old Damon Ruoss was charged as the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Aug. 9.

Police say at 2:15 p.m., Ruoss, who was an emergency room patient, punched one of the employees. Another employee was scratched and two other employees were spat on, and police say Ruoss also damaged a hospital room by punching the drywall.

Ruoss was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, and harassment.

Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest at this time. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.