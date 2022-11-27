EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying the two people in the surveillance video captured on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Ephrata Walmart.

According to police, the individuals in the surveillance photos below are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township and then used stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at Walmart.

Courtesy of Ephrata Police

Courtesy of Ephrata Police

Courtesy of Ephrata Police

Ephrata Police request anyone with information about the possible identity of one or both of these persons to please contact Sergeant Albaugh at 717-738-9200 Ext. 263.